Anupamaa: Vanraj and Anupamaa's DIVORCE proceeding kickstarts

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been constantly leaving the viewers at the edge of the seat with its interesting twists and turns in the story.

The viewers are seeing how Anupamaa's life has seen lots of obstacles but instead of falling, she rose high and has moved on. Many members of Anupamaa's family are not in the favour of her divorce from Vanraj while some are there to support her.

Well, things are now working in Anupamaa's favour and Vanraj is left with no choice but to go with the flow. In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see how Anupamaa and Vanraj will head for their divorce proceedings. They will go for a meeting with the counsellor where the concerned person will try to resolve the issue between them. Both Vanraj and Anupamaa are equally tensed. While Vanraj has second thoughts in his mind, Anupamaa has clearly made up her mind to divorce Vanraj.

Anupamaa will sign the papers while Vanraj will still think about it.

The counsellor will agree to both of them and asks them to sign the papers so that they could go ahead with the divorce proceedings.

