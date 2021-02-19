Anupamaa: Vanraj SCOLDS Kavya for being CARELESS

MUMBAI: Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular television shows. The drama quotient in the ongoing track of the show is extremely high. In the upcoming episode, Vanraj and Kavya will be seen indulging in a heated argument because of Pakhi’s unexpected move.

Viewers know that even before divorcing Anupamaa, Vanraj went to stay with his girlfriend Kavya. Anupamaa and Vanraj are now divorced, and while Vanraj might have thought things would be fine now, it seems this is just the beginning of new massive troubles.

For the uninitiated, Anupamaa and the rest of the family members are staying under one roof at Shah House, but Pakhi chose to stay with her father Vanraj.

Vanraj might have left Anupamaa and his house but he is very possessive about his kids and he won’t even let Kavya misbehave with them. In the episode ahead, he will be seen having an argument with Kavya. Read to know why.

All of a sudden, Pakhi goes missing from the house. When an anxious Vanraj asks Kavya about Pakhi, she says that she does not know as she was taking shower.

He tells her that when he was leaving for the temple in the morning, he saw her right here. He tells Kavya that she should have been careful. Hearing his words, Kavya gets irritated.

On the other side, a distressed Pakhi while walking alone on the road remembers Kavya’s harsh words. Kavya had scolded her in a very rude way for always ordering food from restaurants. Vanraj too had scolded her.

So, what will happen next? Will Pakhi return to Shah House? Will she finally realize the worth of her mother Anupamaa? How will Kavya react to this turn of events?

To know more, watch the tale, or better keep reading this space.

