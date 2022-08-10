Arjit Taneja Gives Up Upon Cheat Days To Stay Fit, Calls Salman Khan & Chris Hemsworth His ‘Role Models’

MUMBAI:Arjit Taneja knows that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is going to be tougher than ever, and that’s why he’s adopted a new fitness regime.

With the highly anticipated release of COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ just around the corner, the excitement is palpable among fans of the stunt-based reality show. The participants are no exception, with each of them determined to outdo the other and come out on top. Among them is actor Arjit Taneja, who is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for victory.

Arjit knows that the 13th edition of the show is going to be tougher than ever, and that’s why he’s adopted a new fitness regime to prepare for it. Taking inspiration from his role models Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth, Arjit is pushing himself to his limits with intense weightlifting sessions, practicing Muay Thai, and following a high-protein diet.

As per his confession, Arjit Taneja even gave up cheat days, all for the sake of being in his fittest form for the show. With this level of dedication and preparation, it’s clear that Arjit is ready to give his competitors a run for their money.

Talking about his excitement, Arjit Taneja says, “I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is such a prestigious show. I have always been a big fan of the show, and I can’t believe I’m actually going to be on it. Winning this season means everything to me, and I am willing to put in all the effort and hard work it takes to achieve my goal. I am lucky to have trainers who understand my vision of fitness and are helping me get into my best shape.

Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth have always been my role models, and I am trying to learn as much as I can from their fitness journeys. I am excited to be in this phase of transformation and am ready to give it my all. Cheat days are out of the question for me; that’s how much Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 matters to me. I can’t wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar.”