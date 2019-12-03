Asim Riaz hits another milestone, breaks Shilpa Shinde’s record..

03 Dec 2019 01:56 PM

MUMBAI: Housemates of the ongoing TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 trending on social media platforms has become a day-to-day affair. But seems like there is a new record that’s been set.

Post Shilpa Shinde it is the chocolate boy of Bigg boss, Asim Riaz from the ongoing season of Bigg Boss is strongly trending on social media platforms breaking the record of Shilp Shinde.  His hashtag #UnstoppableAsim has crossed 1 million tweets on the Twitter platform. Previously the former BB winner Shilpa’s hashtag, #ShilpaShinde had received such massive response on the social media platforms.

One of the Bigg Boss fan pages Bigg Boss critic 3, caught our attention as it tweeted, “#AsimRiaz becomes 1st Contestant of #BB13 to get Trended with 1 million tweets after #ShilpaShinde #UnstoppableAsim Crossed 1 Million tweets !” Congratulations Asim!

Now there is no doubt that this debutant model will stay till along with another strong contestant Siddharth Shukla. Asim and Siddharth were thick friends, but with the changing equations in the house, their friendship turned into enmity, with several ugly fallouts and fights. 

