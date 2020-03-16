Audience Verdict: OMG! Netizens feel that reality shows use kids for TRPs, say they won’t be surprised if Bigg Boss too comes out with a junior version

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days have become a rage all over. As one show ends, the other begins.

There used to be a time when reality shows on different channels used to be different. Some had adult participants, and some had kids. But today, most shows focus on kids.

Currently, we have Dance Deewane Juniors, Dance India Dance Little Masters, and Superstar Singer that have kids as contestants.

The audience feels that kids might draw good TRPs, and thus, these shows are increasing in number.

Netizens also fell that there is so much drama and emotions attached to certain episodes of the show that this could affect the kids who are participating.

This is what the audiences had to say on reality shows using kids for TRPs.

Komal Chawla: No doubt that reality shows are all about kids today. You switch on the television and every reality show has kids as the contestants. It seems like they are drawing TRPs from them, but it's wrong as I feel kids are losing their childhood.

Kabir Khan: These days, all reality shows have kids as the contestants, and I feel very soon, even shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi will come out with a junior version.

Meera Singh: In reality shows these days, the makers use the innocence and funny side of kids to get TRPs. They don’t see anything else. I just feel because of these shows, kids are losing their childhood and studies.

Karan Malhotra: Kids are ruling the TRP charts and are entertaining the audience with their talent and humour. Maybe that’s why the makers are coming up with kids reality shows.

Shruti Kapadia: These days, kids are very talented, and it’s very difficult to say who is better than the other. I think that’s why the makers are coming up with reality shows based on kids, and it’s a little more entertaining.

Well, with kids ruling the roost, seems like this format is going to go a long way.

