AWW! AbhiRa aka Harshad and Pranali take their fans on a tour to their JHOPDI on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show initially introduced Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik and soon the show took a leap introducing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in pivotal roles. Now the show has once again introduced a time leap and now, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are introduced as Abhimanyu and Akshara on the show.

In the live session with Akshara and Abhimanyu, fans had some interesting questions for the duo, while having an intriguing conversation with them, Harshad decided to show them around and they even spotted Nisha Nagpal and Neeraj Goswami aka Parth and Shefali munching, sitting on a bench nearby.

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that it's a sign from Mahadev and they should get married. Meanwhile, Birlas reach the Goenka house without Abhimanyu. They tell them that Abhimanyu has gone missing. Aarohi comes there and tells them that even Akshara is missing. She gets angry that her sister has quashed her dreams and is marrying her would-be-husband.

