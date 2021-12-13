Aww…“I am very very lucky to have Vicky in my life. Vicky ki wajah se my life is very easy. The way he is, I am really grateful to God that he is my partner forever." – Ankita Lokhande on getting married to beau Vicky Jain

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot and the celebration was quite a grand one.

Mahhi Vij, Amruta Khanvilkar gave a glimpse of the ceremony, which has a carnival theme. It is taking place in open space with colourful curtains and flowers all around. Ankita can be seen dancing with Mahhi’s daughter Tara. It is clearly a fun-filled affair. Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda could be seen applying mehendi on Amruta and other guests. Ankita and Vicky kept blank canvases at the venue, which is being filled by the friends and family members. The couple could also be seen painting and writing messages for each other. In some of the posts that have surfaced online, Ankita was seen praising Vicky. She said, "I am very very lucky to have Vicky in my life. Vicky ki wajah se my life is very easy. The way he is, I am really grateful to God that he is my partner forever."

She added, "Vicky knows me better than anybody else. I am very expressive. Toh jo bhi mere dil mein hota hai, mein fatak se bol deti hun. I have told him each and everything about me."

Vicky also shared, "I have not much to say but I have things to show. I am a very expressive guy, I show my love towards her in front of the whole world...today, tomorrow and forever."

