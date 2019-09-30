Bigg Boss 13: Netizens go berserk; drop reactions on Salman’s show and housemates!

MUMBAI: With Bigg Boss 13 coming in our lives to give a daily dose of drama, fans are glued to their television screens as Salman Khan makes his way into our living room as the dashing host.
On 29 September 2019, the thirteenth season of the show premiered and soon after all the contestants were revealed,
Talking about the contestants, we have Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor Sidharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Abu Malik, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga, and Asim Riaz. Soon after the show was over, while one of the users took to Twitter to write, “My gut feelings never goes wrong and specially Bigg Boss ke time pe unless and until usme koi ungli na kare beech me. #DaljeetKaur winner ban sakti hai. Uske game me distraction hone ke chances bahot kam hai and she is mentally strong. People will connect with her,” another user was missing the old contestants like Dipika Kakar, Gautam Gulati and others. But going by it, what is interesting to note is that fans already have their favorites because they have known these celebrities from before. However, we are sure that during the course of the show, equations will change and Bigg Boss lovers will also change their liking or disliking for a contestant.
Check reactions in tweets below
#MahiraSharma is the first female contestant in #BigBoss13— Apeksh (@Only1apeksh) September 29, 2019
First impression : Good #BigBoss #BB13
I see a rivalry between #ParasChhabra and #SiddharthShukla #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss— Vinci (@vinci1203) September 29, 2019
#ParasChhabra— SuSh (@sole_soulll) September 29, 2019
Dat line ...
Mai Rawan hu jiske dil me Ram hai
Dil le gyi #BigBoss13
Out of all 5 male contestants only #ParasChhabra & #AsimRiaz looks interesting. Now waiting for the girls... #BiggBoss #BB13 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss— Suroj (@itsSuroj) September 29, 2019
The way this year's Bigg Boss premiere is going on.. I think the very first person who is going to be eliminated from show is Bigg Boss himself.. and if still remains this boring.. the second will be Salman Khan. #BigBoss13— Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) September 29, 2019
#RashmiDesai— MannMohak(@OhhGodItsMe) September 29, 2019
Her expressionsss.. Killing yaar
Her dance is much better than #Devoleena #BiggBoss13
@TheRashamiDesai Best h @Devoleena_23 se but last time Apneचैनल की बहू को जो fixed विनर बनाया था ना उस के चक्कर में इस बार #RashamiDesai वाट लग जाएगी पिछली बार की जो बातें हुई है उसके लिए बलि चढ़ा देंगे और @Devoleena_23— Melody(@Melody34494984) September 30, 2019
को आगे कर देंगे @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #BB13TedhaTask #BB13
#RashmiDesai— MannMohak (@OhhGodItsMe) September 29, 2019
seems really genuine and real as of now
Faltu ki overacting ni kr rhi.. Thank god
Looking forward to watch how she plays.. All the best Rashmi #BiggBoss13
If you don’t like Shehnaz Gill, we’re already enemies #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/rn6ISj2UDP— Raees Happu- God of Thunder(@HappuDroga4) September 29, 2019
What’s your reaction on the show guys? Do leave your comments below.
Drop by TellyChakkar for more updates!
Add new comment