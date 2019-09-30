Bigg Boss 13: Netizens go berserk; drop reactions on Salman’s show and housemates!

MUMBAI: With Bigg Boss 13 coming in our lives to give a daily dose of drama, fans are glued to their television screens as Salman Khan makes his way into our living room as the dashing host.

On 29 September 2019, the thirteenth season of the show premiered and soon after all the contestants were revealed, Twitter verse had mixed reactions to the show. While some were all praises and loved the new concept of the show, some were critical of the show and called it boring.

Talking about the contestants, we have Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor Sidharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Abu Malik, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga, and Asim Riaz. Soon after the show was over, while one of the users took to Twitter to write, “My gut feelings never goes wrong and specially Bigg Boss ke time pe unless and until usme koi ungli na kare beech me. #DaljeetKaur winner ban sakti hai. Uske game me distraction hone ke chances bahot kam hai and she is mentally strong. People will connect with her,” another user was missing the old contestants like Dipika Kakar, Gautam Gulati and others. But going by it, what is interesting to note is that fans already have their favorites because they have known these celebrities from before. However, we are sure that during the course of the show, equations will change and Bigg Boss lovers will also change their liking or disliking for a contestant.

Check reactions in tweets below

What’s your reaction on the show guys? Do leave your comments below.

