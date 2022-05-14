Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar to be part of the show?

MUMBAI : Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept where they began Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on the digital platform Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show. From OTT, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita entered Bigg Boss Season 15 and played the game over there also and became the finalist of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 is over and now the makers of the show have begun the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT season two and they have started to contact actors from the entertainment industry.

Last year the concept of the show was to stay connected where the contestants were paired with each other and they had to play the game and during elimination, the pairs had to get eliminated from the show. This year what would be the concept of the show is still unknown.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be soon streaming on Voot and the makers of the show have begun to reach out to celebrities for the show and the pre-production of the show has already begun.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar has been approached for the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

ALSO READ : Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea!

Last year also Kevin’s name had popped up but he had clarified saying that last year he wouldn’t have done the show as he wasn’t prepared for it, but maybe this year you never know.

There is no doubt that Kevin is a perfect choice for the game and like how he ruled Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla he could rule the house too.

Many times Kevin expressed his desire to be on the show as he feels that Bigg Boss is the ultimate big reality show on television and one can agree that the fame and success one gets from the show is untouchable.

And if there is any truth to this rumor then he would be an interesting player to see the show and his conversation with host Salman or Karan Johar would be fun to watch.

Do you want to see Kevin in Bigg Boss OTT?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Pathetic! Sanaya Irani REVEALS she got a lot of mean comments about her appearance; says 'People looked at me and said white cockroach or lizard'