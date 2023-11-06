Al Pacino calls girlfriend's pregnancy special: 'Could not be happier'

Hollywood star Al Pacino has broken his silence following the news of his 29-year-old girlfriend being pregnant with his child.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 13:00
Al Pacino

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Al Pacino has broken his silence following the news of his 29-year-old girlfriend being pregnant with his child.

The 'Scarface' star, 83, is set to become a dad for the fourth time, but the news was said to have come as a shock to him, with his relationship with Noor Alfallah reportedly less than a year old, reports Mirror.co.uk.

However, he has moved to shut down rumours that he was unhappy with the news of the impending arrival and instead labelled it a "special" occasion. The Hollywood icon, who has three children to two other women, was out on a stroll in Los Angeles when he was questioned about becoming a father again.

In a video obtained by Mail Online, the actor explained the significance of the news. "It's very special," he gushed when asked whether he was excited to be welcoming another baby into the world. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time," he continued.

Mirror.co.uk further states that he also confessed the duo do not know the gender of their unborn child. Further squashing claims that he isn't looking forward to fatherhood again in his veteran years, a source told the publication he "could not be happier" with the news.

It was claimed that following the announcement of Noor's pregnancy, he had demanded a paternity test as he didn't believe he could be the father.

It was said that he thought medical issues he had would "commonly prevent a man from impregnating a woman."

TMZ reported at the time that while he had his reservations, a DNA test showed that he was indeed the dad. He is already dad to 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with his ex, Beverly D'Angelo, while he shares 33-year-old daughter Julie Pacino with Jan Tarrant.

SOURCE: IANS

Al Pacino Noor Alfallah Olivia Pacino Anton James Pacino Beverly D'Angelo Julie Pacino Jan Tarrant Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
2
Haha
7
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero: Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI:  Actor Shahid Kapoor has said that he was concerned about his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur judging his...
Big B reveals why he greets fans bare feet: 'My well-wishers are my temple'
MUMBAI:   Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about why he greets his fans, who come outside his house religiously...
Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher undergo intense action training for 'Citadel'
MUMBAI:   Actors Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher are pushing the envelope for intense action training for the upcoming...
'If I ever fall in love, age won't matter,' says Vandana Rao
MUMBAI: Actress Vandana Rao, who plays Chitra in 'Na Umar Ki Seema Ho', feels age shouldn't be the criteria for love....
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival
MUMBAI: The upcoming Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film 'Joram' is set to be screened at the Durban International Film...
Cynophobic Happu Singh gets a furry friend in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'
MUMBAI: The television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' will see the entry of a new character as Daroga Happu Singh (played...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero: Shahid Kapoor
Latest Video