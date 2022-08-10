Amanda Bynes put in psychiatric care after roaming on the street naked

Actress Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found walking the streets naked.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 17:45
Amanda Bynes put in psychiatric care after roaming on the street naked

MUMBAI:Actress Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found walking the streets naked.

The actress, who was in a conservatorship from August 2013 to March 2022, was seen walking naked and alone in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, March 19, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Amanda approached a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychotic episode, according to TMZ.

The 36-year-old star, who has struggled with substance abuse and faced legal issues over the last decade, called 911 herself and was eventually taken to a nearby police station.

A mental health team subsequently determined that she needed to be placed on a 5150 psych hold. The actress is currently hospitalised, according to an insider, who also confirmed that she's set to receive care for the next few days.

Amanda had her conservatorship lifted last year, and she subsequently thanked her fans for their support. The actress, who shot to fame as a child star, also revealed some of her long-term ambitions.

She said at the time: "Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years."

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my wellbeing in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavours - including my fragrance line - and look forward to sharing more when I can," she added.


SOURCE-IANS

 

 

Actress Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found walking the streets TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Vanraj finally ready to make his move and bring Anupama back into his life
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Paras Kalnawat plays ideal son who can't say no to his mother in 'Kundali Bhagya'
MUMBAI :   'Anupamaa' fame Paras Kalnwat speaks about playing an ideal son and a caring person, Rajveer in the show '...
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
MUMBAI : 'Tere Sheher Mein' actress Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen playing the role of Sayuri in the show, 'Woh Toh...
No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena
MUMBAI :On International Day of Happiness (March 20), 'Ballika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor, who is making her Bollywood...
Kangana Ranaut posts throwback pic from college days
MUMBAI ;Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut went down memory lane as she shared a couple of throwback pictures from her...
Recent Stories
throwback pic
Kangana Ranaut posts throwback pic from college days

Latest Video