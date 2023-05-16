Amid rumours of dating Tom Cruise, Shakira is focusing on her family

Shakira is busy "focusing on her family" after being forced to deny rumours that she is dating Tom Cruise.
Tom Cruise, Shakira

The pair sparked romance rumours earlier as they were spotted together in Miami at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The pair sparked romance rumours earlier as they were spotted together in Miami at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, reports Mirror.co.uk.

A source said there was "chemistry" between Shakira and Hollywood star Tom, 60, following the singer's painful split from football star Gerard Pique. The 46-year-old singer and Barcelona defender, 36, announced their breakup in June last year after 12 years together. Gerard has since moved on with Clara Chia Marti, 24.

Mirror.co.uk further states that while 'Top Gun' star Tom was said to be "extremely interested in pursuing Shakira," a family friend has revealed the pair are just friends and said that Shakira has other priorities.

"When friends are in Miami, they get together. The press wants to create a romance, but she's known Tom for a long time. She's focused on her family," Ana Lourdes Martinez told Page Six.

A source had previously told the publication: "Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom," before adding that he is "a nice-looking guy, and he is talented."

But it seems as though it's not meant to be, with Shakira reportedly having "a lot on her plate" right now.

