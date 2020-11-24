Buzz

Anthony Mackie to star in 'The Ogun'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Nov 2020 06:21 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actor Anthony Mackie is all set to star in the upcoming action-adventure The Ogun, which he will also produce. 

The film revolves around Mackie's character Xavier Rhodes, who takes his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her, reports Variety.

When his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to rescue her.

The film is written by stuntman-turned-screenwriter Madison Turner, while the director for the Netflix film is yet to be announced.

Mackie is best known for his role of Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was last seen in "Avengers: Endgame". Mackie will reprise the role in the upcoming series "The Falcon And The Winter Soldier".

