To be the highest ‘ Media Impact Value’ celebrity, BLACKPINK’s Jennie beats her bandmate Lisa, Kylie Jenner and others in fashion the first half year of 2023.

MUMBAI : Jennie is not only known for being a part of the popular South Korean girl band BLACKPINK, but she has also carved her path in the acting industry by featuring in the American web show The Idol starring Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd. Even though she was criticized for her role, there were a lot of people who appreciated her for choosing such a bold character for her acting debut.

Jennie has not just stopped at fashion but she also has many fans who adore her for her fascinating beauty and the fashion sense which she carries with her. The idol has been [asr of many luxury fashion brands.

Launchmetrics has confirmed that BLACKPINK’s Jennie has trashed all the boundaries of the Instagram fashion industry in just the first half month of 2023 with her absolutely stunning looks. Jennie had made some exhilarating entries earlier this year, which includes Met Gala, the Cannes Film Festival, and other famous fashion events. This Jennie deserves to achieve the credit of being South Korean idol with the highest Media Impact Value celebrity.

Just a single Post of hers brought the channel an MIV of worth 2.5 million dollars, making her the celebrity with the highest rank. Jennie's influence extends beyond the realm of fashion luxury brands, as she maintains a significant presence in the sportswear segment, consistently exerting her dominance with an impressive Media Impact Value (MIV) of 3 million dollars.

The adidas campaign had gained a lot of attention just through the posts of Jennie, and currently her crowd is thoroughly waiting to witness their collaborative campaigns. ACcording to the reports, Jennie's MIV stands at 25.4 million dollars alone, Confirming its position as the second-ranking entity, following Vogue US in total. As a celebrity in the fashion industry she still has that tag of being called the highest MIV.

Following Jennie, Lisa has gained the second spot in the field of fashion, with a contribution of around 2.5 million dollars of MIV to Celine with her posts. Meanwhile Kyile Jenner is the third person to gain the spot of MIV with an estimated amount of 2.1 million dollars for her brand Schiaparelli.

This gives us enough proof to know how powerful Jennie is in the field of fashion and the power she holds of a massive fan base in South korea.

