Best Wishes! Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston gets engaged to THIS popular actor

MUMBAI: Loki star Tom Hiddleston is engaged to actor Zawe Ashton. Confirming the news of his engagement, Tom was quoted saying, he is in a "very happy" state. "I'm very happy."

Speculations were on the rise since March during the BAFTA 2022 ceremony, after the star couple sparked engagement rumours, with the latter spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The couple had arrived at the BAFTA 2022 in their stunning avatars and were all smiles. It was during a picture snapped at the ceremony featuring Hiddleston, Ashton and British TV presenter AJ Odudu, that Ashton was seen wearing a massive diamond ring, which took the internet by storm.

However, the Betrayal co-stars had not addressed their relationship status back at that time. Tom, 41, and Zawe, 37, have been dating since 2019 after starring in the West End play Betrayal together. In the drama, they starred as on-screen husband and wife.

The speculations of their romance sparked when they were spotted on a romantic getaway together in September last year. However, the duo confirmed their romance after making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards in New York City, last year.

Hiddleston had previously dated actor Susannah Fielding from the years 2008 to 2011 after which they broke up. The actor was also in a short-term relationship with singer Taylor Swift in the year 2016 as well.

Credit: DNA