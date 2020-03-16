BIG News! Former Big Bang star sentenced to 1.5 years by the SC of South Korea, details inside

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court of South Korea on Thursday sentenced former Big Bang member Seungri to 1 year and 6 months in prison. The apex court concluded that the sentence given to Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-Hyun, by the High Military Court during his appeal trial in January of this year will hold.

Seungri was indicted for a total of 9 criminal charges in January of 2020, including solicitation of illegal prostitution, illegal overseas gambling, the spread of illegally filmed sexual content, embezzlement, threatening and assault, etc. The former K-Pop star was also fined 1.15 billion won ($989,000).

Reportedly, the singer was also convicted of embezzling funds from a Seoul nightclub he ran and violating laws prohibiting overseas gambling by betting heavily at foreign casinos from 2013 to 2017. He reportedly took an estimated 528 million won (approximately $417,109) from the club Burning Sun under the pretext of brand usage fees for Monkey Museum, a bar in Gangnam, and he embezzled approximately 20 million won (approximately $15,801) of company funds from Yuri Holdings under the pretext of lawyer fees for employees.

Aside from this, Seungri has been charged for using approximately 2.2 billion won (approximately $1.7 million) for gambling at a hotel-casino in Las Vegas from 2013 to 2017 and for not reporting that he loaned 1 million dollars worth of chips for gambling funds. He has also been charged with threatening a person with gangsters in December 2015.

The star will now face approximately 9 months in a civilian prison and will be released in February of 2023.

Credit: ETimes

