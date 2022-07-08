Brad Pitt reveals why he wore a skirt on 'Bullet Train' red carpet

Hollywood star Brad Pitt took a moment to comment on his recent look at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bullet Train'.

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Brad Pitt took a moment to comment on his recent look at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bullet Train'.

The actor has been making an impression as he's continued the global promotional circuit for the action movie, making headlines last week for wearing a linen skirt to the film's premiere in Germany. Pitt gave the best explanation he could for the inspiration behind the look.

"I don't know! We're all going to die, so let's mess it up," Pitt told 'Variety'.

For the Los Angeles premiere, Pitt wore a roomy green suit complemented by a teal undershirt and vibrant yellow sneakers.

'Bullet Train' stars Pitt as a hitman who has to fight his way through a train filled with dangerous killers, played by actors like Bad Bunny, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

The group discover that all of their assignments overlap with one another's and things spiral out of control from there.

'Deadpool 2' and 'Atomic Blonde' director David Leitch helms the action flick, reports 'Variety'.

Although the violence is nearly relentless in 'Bullet Train', Pitt clarified that he was happy to hand off some dangerous moments during production to a professional stuntman.

"I try to get out of it. I love a stuntman," Pitt said.

"This one was action-comedy, something I've never done before. David and I had always been big fans of Jackie Chan. We'd been talking about him for decades. He's kind of our Buster Keaton. He's so talented and underrated even. Just to do something in that direction was what was really appealing to me."

Pitt also shared that he was able to avoid injury while making the film, though some of his co-stars weren't as lucky.

"I certainly went home and went, 'Owwwww', but no!", Pitt exclaimed. "But Aaron on the other hand. Brian on the other hand! The young 'uns, you know?"

'Bullet Train' hits theatres this Thursday.

