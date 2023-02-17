Britney Spears has private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

Pop icon Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari paid tribute to each other on Valentine's Day, a week after the superstar hit out at reports that her family had planned an intervention over fears she could die, labelling the rumours a "cruel joke".
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 18:55
Britney Spears has private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

MUMBAI :Pop icon Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari paid tribute to each other on Valentine's Day, a week after the superstar hit out at reports that her family had planned an intervention over fears she could die, labelling the rumours a "cruel joke".

The singer, 41, and her fitness trainer husband, 28, marked their first Valentine's Day since their summer wedding with a card and sweet posts, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

On her Instagram, Britney shared images of herself and Sam on a boat, as she smiles up at him, writing in the caption: "TB of Maui magic day!!! I Love you so much baby!!! Your B-day is coming soon!!!"

'Mirror.co.uk' further states that the post has now disappeared from her Instagram profile but Sam's simple tribute to Britney remains, with him sharing a black and white photo of them kissing on their wedding day.

Sam writes in the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day to my valentine (love heart emoji)."

The fitness fanatic and model also shared a clip of himself opening the elaborate gold and red Valentine's Day card he got from Britney.

The message in capital letters, in which Britney referred to Sam by his full name, read: "I love you Hesam (drawing of a love heart) love, Britney."

Sam can be heard in the background thanking Britney and calling the card beautiful, with her responding: "You're welcome", and then, "Happy v day!"

He also shared a short snap of the pair out with the dogs, and although Britney can't be seen, she can be heard saying: "Happy Valentine's Day," with Sam saying: "Happy Valentine's Day to my wife," and then the sound of them kissing.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Britney Spears Sam Asghari Britney Happy Valentine's Day Mirror.co.uk TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 18:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'
MUMBAI :Srishti Singh, who is making her acting debut with the new show 'Chashni' also featuring actress Amandeep Sidhu...
Madrid Fashion Week opens 77th edition with off-catwalk displays
MUMBAI :The 77th edition of the Madrid Fashion Week began on Wednesday in the Spanish capital with a series of events...
Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic
MUMBAI :Multi-hyphenate artiste Farhan Akhtar, who is known for his films and music, has a compelling set list for his...
'GHKPM': Virat blames Paakhi for instigating Vinayak against Sai
MUMBAI :TV actor Neil Bhatt, who is seen playing the role of Virat in the show 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' (GHKPM...
Swara Bhasker poses with her husband Fahad Ahmad; netizens speculate, “I think she is pregnant”
MUMBAI:Swara Bhasker surprised everyone when she yesterday announced that she has got married to Fahad Ahmad who is a...
Recent Stories
Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic
Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

Latest Video