Britney Spears reconciles with mom after bitter family feud

Pop icon Britney Spears met up with her estranged mother Lynne Spears recently and has since said she feels "blessed" by the opportunity to reconcile with her.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 11:00
Britney

MUMBAI: Pop icon Britney Spears met up with her estranged mother Lynne Spears recently and has since said she feels "blessed" by the opportunity to reconcile with her.

There has been tension with the family for some time, particularly in relation to the conservatorship that Britney, 41, had been under for more than a decade until last year, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Lynne, 68 -- who's expressed interest in reconnecting with her eldest daughter in the past -- was spotted in Los Angeles this week and reportedly visited Britney's home in the area.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', Britney has since posted about meeting up with her mother on Instagram, taking to the platform to write about it alongside a photo of her younger self.

Britney wrote in the caption of her post: "My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years ... it's been such a long time... with family there's always things that need to be worked out... but time heals all wounds!"

"And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things right. I love you so much," she continued.

She concluded the post by hinting at future interactions, with her writing: "Psss... I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years. Let's go shopping afterwards."
    
SOURCE:IANS

Britney Spears Lynne Spears Mirror.co.uk Los Angeles TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 11:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi
MUMBAI:  Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who received a lot of positive response for his role of Hathoda...
Kundali Bhagya: High Drama! Palki wants to marry Rajveer, Shaurya to bring more troubles
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Virat and Sai decide to reconcile
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
From Moira Rose to Jessica Rabbit: Zeenat lists roles she would've loved to play
MUMBAI:Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has listed iconic roles she would have loved to play and it includes Anarkali from '...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Aww! Veer and Keerat spend some time together, which leads to a budding chemistry
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
'Inheritance can grant privileges, but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj
MUMBAI : Actress Gurdeep Punjj, who essays the role of Bhoomi Premraj Mahajan in the television show 'Vanshaj', feels...
Recent Stories
Abhishek
Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi
Latest Video