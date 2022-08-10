Britney Spears shares a rare update on her relationship with her sons

Pop icon Britney Spears has given her loyal legion of fans an update on her relationship with her two sons.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 18:15
update on her relationship with her sons

MUMBAI : Pop icon Britney Spears has given her loyal legion of fans an update on her relationship with her two sons.

The singer, 41, allegedly "hasn't seen" her sons in "over a year", with her two boys now looking to move away from Los Angeles, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But despite the reports that are swirling, Britney has spoken about her sons, Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, whom she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline, in a new video.

Recently, Britney took to her Instagram stories to share a video clip from a get-together with hubby Sam Asghari and some close pals.

"First time hanging with one of my hubby's friends," she wrote alongside the clip, with her also noting that her teenage sons aren't fans of being filmed.

"My boys are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years," she continued: "@samasghari is sort of silly about it too," she wrote.

With her then adding: "It was cool to make contact yesterday!!!"

As per Mirror.co.uk, Britney rarely posts about her sons, with them rarely popping up on social media or being mentioned, with one of the last times being in March 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Britney penned: "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentlemen and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!"

SOURCE-IANS

 

icon Britney @samasghari Sean Preston 17 sons Jayden James 16 Mirror.co.uk Britney TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Mesmerized! Jordan lost in Elahi’s beauty as she enters the function
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals her list of qualities for an ideal husband
MUMBAI: A "great sense of humour" and "hero qualities", are what actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will look for in an ideal...
Sonakshi on playing cop in 'Dahaad': 'Once the uniform comes on, everything changes'
MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently riding on the success of her latest release 'Dahaad', said that the...
'RRR' screenwriter tears up after watching Kangana directorial 'Emergency' edit
MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial 'Emergency', has...
Johnny Depp says he's 'proud' of his 'rotting teeth' with 'loads of cavities'
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Johnny Depp has recently stepped out at Cannes Film Festival, with his "rotting teeth" at the...
When Inaamulhaq became his buddy Sharib Hashmi's spot boy for a day
MUMBAI: Actor Inaamulhaq, who will be seen in the upcoming Vicky Kaushal- Sara Ali Khan-starrer film 'Zara Hatke Zara...
Recent Stories
Kangana
'RRR' screenwriter tears up after watching Kangana directorial 'Emergency' edit
Latest Video