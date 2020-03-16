Britney Spears, Sir Elton John reportedly record 'Tiny Dancer' duet

Singers Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have reportedly recorded a new version of the music legend's classic song 'Tiny Dancer'.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker is said to have secretly met with the 75-year-old legend and producer Andrew Watt at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to work on a new version of his 1971 classic song 'Tiny Dancer' and it will likely be released by Universal Music next month, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "This was Elton's idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of 'Tiny Dancer' as a full duet - and it is incredible.

"Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.

"They've already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She's back to work, and she's super excited."

Britney has been hinting recently that she is thinking about getting back to work.

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old pop star shared an Instagram video of herself singing a new version of her debut single '...Baby One More Time'.

According to the insider, Britney secured a "record-breaking deal" from Universal to record with Elton.
 

