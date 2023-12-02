Britney Spears speaks up about 'sick claims' on 'family interventions'

Pop icon Britney Spears has broken her silence on "sick" claims of a 'family intervention' over fears 'she could die' - telling her followers "enough is enough".
MUMBAI:Pop icon Britney Spears has broken her silence on "sick" claims of a 'family intervention' over fears 'she could die' - telling her followers "enough is enough".

It was claimed that friends and family close to the Toxic hitmaker, 41, were planning a get-together to talk things over about "hysteria in the media", reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

She has regularly concerned fans by acting out of the ordinary on social media as well as releasing scathing lengthy statements and removing her accounts.

A source claimed her manager had rented a house in Los Angeles, with her loved ones planning to take her to the home to convince her to seek help for any mental health struggles.

Insiders told TMZ that close pals were scared "she's gonna die" and was "flying off the handle".

The rumoured intervention, said to include her husband Sam Asghari and her doctors, was later reportedly called off as it was "unnecessary" because she was "fine".

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', Britney has since taken to social media, slamming claims of an intervention, warning fans she is going to "stop posting on Instagram ".

In another lengthy caption, she posted: "It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died. I mean at some point enough is enough! I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well".

"I'm honestly not surprised at all... Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year. No folks, it's not 2007... it's 2023 and I'm making my first homemade lasagna at home. I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don't believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya (sic)", she added.

The claims come after Britney was forced to issue a lengthy statement after fans called the police to her house following concerns for her well-being.

SOURCE-IANS

 

