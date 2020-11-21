BTS release their most personal and emotional track

MUMBAI: BTS have dropped their most personal track, ‘Life Goes On’, together with the release of this new studio album ‘BE’ (Deluxe Edition).

The septet cemented their prominence in the world's biggest market a few months ago, becoming the first South Korean act to top the US singles charts - with ‘Dynamite’ entering the Billboard Hot 100 at number one.

At the album launch event, RM described the song as, “You can tell from the title what it is going to be about. This is the core of our message that life goes on.”

"Our goal with the music on 'BE' is that it can be a comfort to a lot of people," member Jimin said at the event.

Life Goes On belongs to the alternative hip hop genre with sentimental acoustic guitar sounds. The lyrics echo a comforting message that in the face of unexpected turns and abrupt disruption, “Life goes on”.

Anyone who has been through the turbulent 2020 can easily relate to this song.

