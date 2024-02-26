Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell passes away at 49 due to ALS complications

The actor’s family members confirmed the tragic news on social media. The actor was suffering from a neurological disorder called Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:19
Kenneth Mitchell

MUMBAI: Well known Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell who was renowned for his roles in movies like Star Trek: Discovery, Captain Marvel, among others has sadly passed away. The actor’s family members confirmed the tragic news on social media. The actor was suffering from a neurological disorder called Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Also Read- RIP! Adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter passes away with Suicide at 36

Kenneth’s family paid a heartfelt tribute to the talented actor and wrote on Instagram, “With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend. Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He’s portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers.”

The heartbreaking post further read, “For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment, he lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone.”

Also Read- The Office actor Ewen MacIntosh passes away at 50

ALS is a neurological condition which affects the spinal cord and brain nerve cells. The condition leads to muscle control loss over time. The condition is also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the popular baseball star who was diagnosed from the disease.

After being diagnosed with ALS in 2018, Mitchell started using a wheelchair a year later. He was popular for his roles in Hollywood films like Captain Marvel, The Recruit, The Green, Miracle, among many others.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-HindustanTimes

Kenneth Mitchell ALS Fatal Neuro disease Captain Marvel Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis The Recruit The Green Miracle Buzz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shekhar Kapur talks about feeling 'Froze' for THIS reason after recalling a conversation about 'Masoom’
MUMBAI: Renowned director Shekhar Kapur has directed several noteworthy films, including Masoom (1983), and will direct...
Arshya Khullar: Sexy Siren! THIS Pal pal Dil ke Paas actress is here to set the hotness bar high with her sizzling hot looks
MUMBAI: Indian actress Arshya Khullar has majorly worked in the Hindi film induatry and spread her magic through her...
Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Shehzad Shaikh opens up on taking inspiration from actors like Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget
MUMBAI: Mehndi Wala Ghar is receiving love and appreciation from the public and is gaining their hearts. The plot of...
Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Mira Rajput's wish links hubby to sun moon and universe
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most well-known actors with a good graph of movies and an even more amazing graph...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi SPOILER: Exclusive! Arya SAVES Kasturi from Janrao's gunshot
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell passes away at 49 due to ALS complications
MUMBAI: Well known Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell who was renowned for his roles in movies like Star Trek: Discovery,...
Recent Stories
Shekhar
Shekhar Kapur talks about feeling 'Froze' for THIS reason after recalling a conversation about 'Masoom’
Latest Videos