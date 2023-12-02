Cardi B says she wants to style other celebrities

The chart-topping rap star Cardi B, who is one of the world's best-selling music artists, has said that she'd love to style other celebrities.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 13:45
Cardi B says she wants to style other celebrities

MUMBAI: The chart-topping rap star Cardi B, who is one of the world's best-selling music artists, has said that she'd love to style other celebrities.

Cardi, who is known for having a bold fashion sense, wrote on the micro-blogging Twitter: "I really want to style other celebs."

In response, Chrishell Stause posted a side-by-side image of herself and Cardi, explaining that they were both wearing dresses from the same designer, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Chrishell, 41 - who is best known for starring in 'Selling Sunset', the hit Netflix show - wrote: "We wore the same designer @GG_Studio."

Meanwhile, Cardi previously said to being happier before she became famous.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who married rap star Offset in 2017 - no longer worries about her financial situation, but Cardi insisted she felt happier "two or three years ago".

She said: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don't have to worry so much about my future. One negative thing is that, even though I'm happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money."

Cardi also felt she had a greater degree of control over her own life before she became a global star.

SOURCE-IANS

The chart-topping rap star Cardi B who is one of the world's best-selling music artists has said that she'd love to style other celebrities.The 'WAP' hitmaker - who married rap star Offset in 2017 - no longer worries about her financial situation but Cardi insisted she felt happier
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 13:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ
MUMBAI : VJ Andy is a popular personality on television who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 7.He was...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Something is stirring up between Garry and Seerat
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi questions Abhimanyu on the jam, asks if it was sent by Akshara
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the trailer release date of her upcoming film, 'Love Again'. The...
John Abraham: It is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero
MUMBAI :Actor John Abraham, who is currently riding high on the success of 'Pathaan', hopes that a prequel to his...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion

Latest Video