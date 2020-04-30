Check out the Top 10 moonwalks by team MJ5

MUMBAI: India’s Dancing Superstar is an Indian dance reality show, bringing together talent from all over India on one platform. This show is unique in itself as it follows a flexible rulebook.



In the show, there is absolutely no limit on age and dance style and it invites dance talent across all age groups in the country, despite a person from the USA going to the auditions and a person from Nepal being selected as a contestant.



This competition was judged by Geeta Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ashley Lobo. The show was hosted by Aishwarya Sakhuja and Ravi Dubey. The show was also Riteish Deshmukh's debut as a judge on television.



The group MJ-5 literally meaning Michael Jackson 5 but popularly known as the Moonwalk Magicians from Delhi which included Karthik, Shraey Khanna, Rohit Singh, Himanshu Gola and Vishnu Sharma were the winners of the competition and got the IDS trophy as well as 50 lakhs with their dance, entertainment and their unbelievable and unimaginable moonwalks.



Team MJ5 is a dance crew. From being the ultimate winners of India’s Dancing Superstar 2013 to choreographing songs for many Bollywood stars, their journey has been an inspiration.



Throughput the competition, the group MJ5 danced and formed unique moonwalks in every performance that they did.



The crew have their official website ( https://www.mj-5.com/) where one can see their choreography and their body of work. The group has millions of fans for the unique style of dancing.



Their every performance is a true tribute to the king of Dancing Michael Jackson indeed a true fanatic fan group.



We came across a video where you can see their 10 best movies of MJ5 that will blow your mind away. Every move will surprise you.



These bunch of talented boys do international kind of dancing and there is only one word that will pop in your mind and that’s ‘WOW’.



They are way talented in the field of dancing and deserves every bit of success.



( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, STAR PLUS, Ritik Gaming)