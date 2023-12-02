Chris Brown apologises to Robert Glasper after throwing tantrum

After throwing a temper tantrum, Chris Brown is backtracking on a series of comments he made following the 2023 Grammys.
MUMBAI : After throwing a temper tantrum, Chris Brown is backtracking on a series of comments he made following the 2023 Grammys.

The 33-year-old singer was up for an award in the best R&B album category and lost to pianist Robert Glasper, reports People magazine.

While other nominees in the category included PJ Morton, Mary J. Blige and Lucky Daye, Brown openly voiced his frustration after losing the award by verbally attacking Glasper in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Story.

After Glasper's 2022 album Black Radio III took home the prize, he began expressing his feelings by writing on his story "YALL PLAYING WHO DA F-K IS THIS?" against a screenshot where Glasper was announced as the winner.

People further states that in screenshots captured by The Shade Room, Brown continued: "I'm going to keep kicking a- respectfully" before writing in white letters against a plain black background."Bro who the f**k is Robert Glasper?"

He then continued to tease Glasper by saying he has to "start playing the harmonica" and added a photo of himself playing the instrument with the caption "New level unlocked" and "HARMONICA BREEZY."

Although the 44-year-old musician did not openly respond to Brown's comments, Brown went on his Instagram Story to share that he apologised to the artist by sending him a direct message on Instagram.

"Congratulations my brother .. "the message began."

"I would like to apologise if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys .. you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think your amazing ... THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same categor (sic)," continued Brown.

Finishing off the apology message, he continued: "Two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS.. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G (sic)."

Source : Ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 14:30

