Chris Evans is finally on Instagram

MUMBAI: On Twitter, Chris Evans entertains fans with his adorable tweets about his pet dog Dodger as well as his funny comebacks to President Donald Trump. However, unlike his OG6 Avengers members except Scarlett Johansson (who has successfully stayed away from the social media madness), Chris did not have an Instagram account, until now! And showing off his Steve Rogers personality IRL, we have him using the platform for a good cause!

In his first Instagram post, Chris is seen accepting the All In Challenge from his Avengers: Endgame co-star and American football nemesis, Chris Pratt. In the video, the actor jokes about how he can't compete with Pratt and get his fans eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion. However, he has a solid plan in place as a lucky fan will get the chance to have a virtual hangout with Chris and five of his closest friends: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner aka OG6 Avengers!

Have a look at his post.

Credits: Pinkvilla