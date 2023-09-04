Chris Hemsworth tries to fight his way out of riot in 'Extraction 2' teaser trailer

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has shared a glimpse of his latest action film 'Extraction 2' amid a report he is planning to slow down his acting career.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 09:30
Chris Hemsworth

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has shared a glimpse of his latest action film 'Extraction 2' amid a report he is planning to slow down his acting career.

Hemsworth, who is reportedly planning on reducing his workload after discovering he could be vulnerable in later life to Alzheimer's while he filmed his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries 'Limitless', featured in a clip he and Netflix released on Instagram celebrating the shooting of his upcoming sequel 'Extraction 2', reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Two things are very different from the last film. One - it's very, very cold. Two - I'm alive. How? You'll have to find out - watch the movie," he shouts in the clip, filmed on the back of a speeding train in the snow while its director Sam Hargrave stands behind him.

Filmmaker Sam Hargrave said on Instagram, "That's a wrap on day one of 'Extraction 2' with the train location. We got a lot of snow today, but it looks pretty great on camera, so we'll take it."

The first "Extraction" movie left fans on a cliffhanger as Hemsworth black ops mercenary character Tyler appeared to have been left for dead, though there was a hint he could still be living.

The sequel is said to pit Tyler against a ruthless Georgian gangster, when he is tasked with rescuing a family he has imprisoned.

Hemsworth will also be reprising his Thor role in an upcoming 'The Avengers' sequel, and a part in an untitled biopic of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

SOURCE: IANS

Chris Hemsworth Extraction 2 National Geographic Disney+ docuseries Limitless The Avengers Hulk Hogan Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Actor Simaran Kaur shares her shooting experience in Pattaya for 'Sharminda'
MUMBAI: 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' actress Simaran Kaur has shared her shooting experience in Pattaya, Thailand for her latest...
'Gumraah' helmer Vardhan Ketkar was impressed by Aditya's study of characters
MUMBAI :Director Vardhan Ketkar, who is gearing for the release of his directorial debut film 'Gumraah', shared that he...
'Jawani Jaaneman Haseen Dilruba': Parveen Babi's sparkling career - and sad life
MUMBAI: She was one example where her reel life, in all its glamour, appeal, and success, was no consolation for her...
Actor Sanjeev Jotangia wants to be successful like Big B, Kishore Kumar, Rafael Nadal
MUMBAI: Actor Sanjeev Jotangia, who plays the role of Radheshyam Yadav in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang', said that he aspires...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Refreshing! Sai visits Satya's family; teases him later in the cafeteria
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anushree Mehta: 'Mrs. Undercover' celebrates homemakers across the globe
MUMBAI: 'Mrs. Undercover' director Anushree Mehta talked about her upcoming spy comedy film starring Radhika Apte in...
Recent Stories
Simaran Kaur
Actor Simaran Kaur shares her shooting experience in Pattaya for 'Sharminda'

Latest Video