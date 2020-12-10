Chris Pratt working on karate movie 'The Black Belt'

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Chris Pratt will star in the coming-of-age independent comedy, The Black Belt.

The film is about a shy teen boy who is on a quest for expertise in karate and his unorthodox uncle who guides him along the way. Pratt will also produce the film, reports variety.com.

Pratt has become a worldwide star after headlining Guardians Of The Galaxy film as Star-Lord/Peter Quill and the Jurassic World films as dinosaur handler Owen Grady.

He will reprise the role of Star-Lord in the upcoming superhero film, Thor: Love And Thunder.

Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy character will make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth Thor film. He will join the existing cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.

Thor: Love And Thunder is slated to release in 2022.