Congratulations! THIS American singer is ready to deliver her eleventh child, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: 39-year-old Keke Wyatt announced the news of her pregnancy on social media with pictures from a special photoshoot, that showed her children, including her step-children, wearing "Big Brother" or "Big Sister" T-shirts, while she wore one that read 'Baby loading." Her husband also wore a customised t-shirt that read, "Here We Go Again #LASTONE."

Wyatt captioned the pictures on Instagram, "My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1” to the Wyatt Bunch! Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!," and also added the hashtags- "#Baby11 #TrustingGod #BabyDarring #TheWyattBunch #Family #KekesKids." The daughter she mentioned to be missing from the occasion was Mickayla, her second husband's daughter that she considers as her own.

Keke has been a mom since 2000, and welcomed her ninth child in 2020. Her first three children, Keyver Wyatt Morton, 21; Rahjah Ke Morton, 20; and Ke’Tarah Victoria Morton, 13, are with her first husband Rahmat Morton. The duo had another daughter while they were together but their fourth child was stillborn. She shares four children from her relationship with Michael Ford- Ke’Mar Von Ford, 11; Wyatt Michael Ford, 9; Ke’Yoshi Bella Ford, 6; and Kendall Miguel Ford, 4.

She has one child, Ke’Riah David Darring, 2, from her third and current marriage to Darring.

