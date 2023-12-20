Congratulations! Barbie director Greta Gerwig ties the knot with long time boyfriend Noah Baumbach in New York

MUMBAI : The recently released film Barbie created quite a stir at the box office. The film’s stupendous success has been a great milestone for director Greta Gerwig. The latter is now also in a happy place personally as she has tied the knot with longtime partner, Noah Baumbach. As per sources, the couple got married at New York City Hall.

Noah and Greta first met on the sets of the 2010 film Greenberg and formally began dating in 2011.

The duo have co-written Barbie and during an interview in July, the couple had revealed that they quietly welcomed their second son. She said, “The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state.”

Noah said, “I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I'd show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I'm watching her movie. I don't want to sound sickeningly happy, but it's a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make. I don't know how else to say it without saying great a lot.”

In 2020, Noah and Great both received nominations at the Oscars; while Noah was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for 'Marriage Story', Greta was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Little Women'.

Credit-FreePressJournal

