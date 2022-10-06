Congratulations! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari exchange wedding vows in an intimate ceremony

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari walked down the aisle in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends

 

Britney-sam

MUMBAI: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The happy couple was surrounded by nearly 60 guests, consisting of their close friends from the industry such as Paris Hilton, Madonna and more. The couple said their 'I dos' on Thursday, June 9 in LA.

Also Read: Britney Spears opens up about her ex, Justin Timberlake

It was confirmed earlier by Spears that she will be wearing a wedding gown designed by Versace. Britney walked down the aisle wearing the stunning gown while Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love played. Among her wedding guests, Britney's sons Sean Preston and Jayden James whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline were missing from the ceremony.

Spears and Asghari, who got engaged last year, sparked romance rumours after they met on the set of the singer's 2016 music video for Slumber Party. Spears later revealed in 2017 that she and Asghar took nearly "five months" to reconnect after her video shoot.

Also Read: Wow! Britney Spears drops of her clothes for these sensational clicks

Britney teased her wedding last month after she shared an Instagram post featuring her cat Wendy who was seated on top of white tulle fabric. In her captions, Britney had mentioned that it was the veil to her wedding dress suggesting that the big day was around the corner.

Credit: Pinkvilla

