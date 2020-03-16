Congratulations! Crash Landing On You couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are all set to welcome their first child

Crash Landing On You actor Hyun Bin and his wife Korean actress Son Ye-jin who got married in March are expecting their first child

Hyun

MUMBAI: Nearly three months after marrying Hyun Bin, Korean superstar Son Ye-jin announced today that she is expecting a child with hubby.

Son Ye-jin announced her pregnancy on Instagram and went on to write, “I’d like carefully share some very happy news with everyone. We are expecting a new life in our family…I’m still flustered, but I’m currently going day by day, feeling the changes in by body and feeling both worry and excitement.”

She continued, “I’m so thankful, but I wasn’t able to tell anyone yet as I had to be very careful about it. I would like to tell my fans and the people around me who were waiting for this news as much as we were, before it’s too late.”

Son Ye-jin went on to say that the priceless life that has been given to them will be safeguarded. She conveyed the couple’s wish for good health for their fans and said that they hoped their fans always have their loved ones close by.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, stars of the popular drama Crash Landing on You, had a lavish ceremony on March 31 in Seoul.

She uploaded pictures on Instagram last month that revealed a bump on her tummy brought on by her clothing, which sparked rumours that she was expecting.

Credit: Times Now

