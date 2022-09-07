Congratulations! THIS Hollywood power couple exchange wedding vows after 6 years of courtship

Hollywood power couple Kirsten and Jesse who have been together for six years tied the knot at the luxury Golden Eye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica

MUMBAI: Hollywood power couple Kirsten and Jesse - who have been together for six years and have two beautiful children together - finally tied the knot. A source informed that the wedding ceremony took place at the luxury Golden Eye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Confirming the happy news was Kirsten Dunst's rep: "I can just confirm they got married. No other details will be given." For the unversed, Kirsten and Jesse first met on the sets of the Golden Globe-winning Fargo in 2015, in which they coincidentally played a married couple. However, it wasn't until 2016 that they'd start dating post Kirsten's split with then-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The couple would then go on to star together as newlyweds, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, in Jane Campion's Oscar-winning The Power of the Dog which would secure both Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons their first Academy Award nominations, this year.

Kirsten and Jesse have been engaged for quite some time, more specifically, over Golden Globes weekend in January 2017. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having their second child together, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' wedding plans kept getting delayed. Nevertheless, Kirsten and Jesse started calling each other "husband and wife" long before their impending wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their son Ennis in Spring 2018 and son James Robert in 2021.

