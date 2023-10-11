Congratulations! Lucifer actor Tom Ellis and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer blessed with a baby girl, through surrogacy

MUMBAI : Actor Tom Ellis who is known for his role as Lucifer has become a dad for the third time. He and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer were blessed with a baby girl on 8th November through surrogacy. Tom shared heartwarming pictures of the newborn on his Instagram page along with her name Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer.

Tom wrote, “Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike. We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate.” Singer Alex Sampson replied, “Congratulations Tom!! This is so beautiful”, Drew Powell wrote, “Thanks for the assist Dolly! Welcome to the world BTW…”

Check out his post here;

Meaghan too shared a picture of their daughter;

Tom also has a daughter named Estelle Morgan, 18 with first wife Estelle Morgan and a second daughter Florence Elsie Ellis, 15 with ex-wife Tamzin Outhwaite. Tom and Meaghan tied the knot in 2019.

