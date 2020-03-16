Congratulations! Thor actor Tom Hiddleston to welcome his first child with Zawe Ashton

Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston who got engaged to girlfriend Zaw Ashton confirmed that the couple are all set to become parents soon

MUMBAI: Tom Hiddleston and his fiance Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together. A source confirmed that the couple are all set to become parents soon. Ashton who recently attended the premiere of her new movie, Mr. Malcolm’s List in New York City Wednesday night. Zawe debuted her baby bump as she walked the red carpet.

Ashton looked stunning in a gold off-shoulder an empire-waisted beaded gown made for the premiere. While the Loki star wasn't present at the event, Zawe was joined by her co-stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Theo James and Sianad Gregory, as well as director Emma Holly Jones.

Recently Tom confirmed his engagement, spoke for the first time about his fiance and said, "I’m very happy." The couple sparked engagement rumours during their 2022 BAFTA Awards appearance. The actress was clicked sporting a diamond ring during the event.

Hiddleston before Ashton was in a relationship with Susannah Fielding from 2008 to 2011. The Marvel actor has also dated Taylor Swift in 2016.

On the work front, the actor is now gearing up for the second season of Loki. He was recently seen in AppleTV+ series, The Essex Serpent alongside Claire Danes. Hiddleston won't be seen in Chris Hemsworth's fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder which releases on July 7.

Credit: Pinkvilla

