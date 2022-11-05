Controversial! This internet personality criticized for wearing Maharaja of Patiala's diamond choker to the Met Gala

Met Gala is one of the most popular fundraising galas. Who's who of showbiz attend this occasion, and the 2022 Met Gala had several unforgettable moments.
MUMBAI: Met Gala is one of the most popular fundraising galas. Who's who of showbiz attend this occasion, and the 2022 Met Gala had several unforgettable moments. 

Celebrities showed up in their 'Gilded Age' finery and while many made headlines for their off-theme outfits, Emma Chamberlain has garnered criticism for wearing Maharaja of Patiala's diamond choker. Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala commissioned Cartier for the necklace which was allegedly stolen by the British during their occupation of India. Cartier then bought or rather re-purchased the piece at an auction years later. It reportedly is the most expensive necklace made with 2,930 diamonds and a De Beers diamond centrepiece. 

Emma Chamberlain’s decision to wear this necklace did not go down well with netizens. 

The internet personality wore the choker to the Met Gala where she conducted red carpet interviews and now, netizens are criticizing her for it. While some pointed out the blatant show of privilege, others noticed the irony of the event's theme. Either way, it didn't go down well. A Twitter user wrote, "So i just found out emma chamberlain wore the maharaja of patiala’s necklace at the met gala… this is wayyy worse than kim wearing marilyn monroe’s dress." Another user Tweeted, "who was gonna tell me emma chamberlain wore a $30 million necklace from a maharaja of india to the met gala. astronomical privilege to wear something that is historically connected and stolen from india’s history…" While another wrote, "It is a living testament to the inequality of India’s colonial past. It is a testament to the fact that South Asia and India contributed so much to building modern European tastes but have been completely denied their credit - from the bias cut to art deco to textiles" 

Take a look below. 

Emma Chamberlain, in a behind-the-scenes video, spoke about the choker saying that it "fits the theme so well because, during the gilded age, it was all about being extravagant. And I have never seen a more extravagant necklace." 

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section. 

Latest Video