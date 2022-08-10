Courteney Cox appears at Hollywood Walk of Fame to do a spot of cleaning up

'Friends' star Courteney Cox had her fans in hysterics with her latest Instagram upload as she channelled her inner Monica Geller.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 11:52
Courteney Cox

MUMBAI : 'Friends' star Courteney Cox had her fans in hysterics with her latest Instagram upload as she channelled her inner Monica Geller.

The actress' character on 'Friends' is well-known for being obsessed with cleaning and it looks like those habits have now crossed into the real world, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Courteney, 58, jokingly hid away from the crowds on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before taking it upon herself to make sure the honours for the stars were looking shiny and new.

As passers by walked over the famous names - including her own - Courteney came out with a spray and wipe in her hands and hit out at those dirtying the symbols.

As per Mirror.co.uk, in the Instagram upload, with Dolly Parton's 9-to-5 playing over the top of the video, Courteney is heard saying: "You can walk around," after they were seen to wipe their feet on the tiles.

As well as her own, Courteney got to grips with the stars for Lauren Dern, who also shared the clip with her followers alongside the caption: "Thank you, Court, for cleaning us all up good!"


SOURCE -IANS

Courteney Cox Hollywood Dolly Parton' Friends TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 11:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his...
Aneri Vajani on her latest track: 'Gham' is all about love & relationships
MUMBAI :  'Anupamaa' actress Aneri Vajani talked about her latest song, 'Gham' and the kind of response she is...
Courteney Cox appears at Hollywood Walk of Fame to do a spot of cleaning up
MUMBAI : 'Friends' star Courteney Cox had her fans in hysterics with her latest Instagram upload as she channelled her...
Pandya Store: Emotional! Gombi consoles an insecure Dhara, The latter worried for her child being taken away
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
My role similar to Kareena's character in 'Jab We Met': Deepika Aggarwal
MUMBAI : 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' actress Deepika Aggarwal talked about playing a similar character like Geet,...
Recent Stories
lawyer but changed her mind after attending five classes
Shocking! This Bollywood actress wanted to be a lawyer but changed her mind after attending five classes

Latest Video