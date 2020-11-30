Courteney Cox recreates FRIENDS ‘turkey scene’

MUMBAI: Courteney Cox played the character of Monica Geller in famous show FRIENDS. The actress took to her Instagram and recreated the iconic scene on the occasion of ‘Thanksgiving’.

As we know, the show started to air from 1994 and remain popular amongst viewers even now. There are many iconic scenes in the series including the ‘turkey dance’ done by Monica to impress Chandler (played by Matthew Perry). Monica covers her head with an actual turkey, puts on sunglasses, and performs a weird ‘turkey dance’ to win over Chandler. The dance finally prompted Chandler to blurt out the three magical words ‘I love you’.

Courteney posted a video on Instagram revealing that she had enough of all the gifts and tokens referring to that moment. She said, “Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I hope you're having a great day. I am feeling so thankful, and I if I get one more *beep* gift with that * beep* turkey dancing on my head, dancing like a fool, I'm gonna snap”

