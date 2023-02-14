Cricketer Hardik Pandya all set to tie the knot with Natasa Stankovic once again in Udaipur this Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI : Indian T20 cricket captain Hardik Pandya proposed to his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on a yacht in 2020 and soon the couple tied the knot. Due to the covid pandemic however, the couple had a low-key wedding with only a few family and friends. Thus now the couple are all set to tie the knot once again in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur.

The wedding festivities began on 13th February, Monday and will go on for the next two days. The wedding is all set to take place today on Valentine’s Day. The couple had a court marriage previously on 31st May 2020. The wedding will take place at Udaipur’s Raffles Hotel.



Hardik and Natasa, who also have a 2 year old son Agastya, arrived in Udaipur on Monday and their friends and family have also arrived. While the Mehndi ceremony happened on Monday, the Haldi and Sangeet will take place today.

On monday Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya and his wife too arrived in Udaipur. The wedding will surely be grand one unlike the one they had in 2020. Recently Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra too got married in Jaisalmer while former actress and politician Smiri Irani’s daughter got married in Nagaur. Rajasthan seems to be a favorite with celebs when it comes to weddings.

