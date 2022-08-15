Dev Patel risks life trying to stop violent knife fight

British actor of Indian descent Dev Patel risked his life to break up a knife fight in Australia.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 11:00
Dev Patel risks life trying to stop violent knife fight

MUMBAI: British actor of Indian descent Dev Patel risked his life to break up a knife fight in Australia.

The actor stepped in when he saw an altercation between a man and woman outside a convenience store in Adelaide, reports mirror.co.uk.

As he tried to stop the fight, the man involved was stabbed in the chest - although his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

An unidentified woman was arrested at the scene, local police said.

A spokesperson for the 32-year-old actor said he acted on his "natural instinct" to try and "de-escalate" the row.

According to mirror.co.uk, although receiving praise from fans for stepping in, the star insisted there are "no heroes" in the situation.

In a statement, Dev's spokesperson said: "We can confirm that last night in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store.

"Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight.

"The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.

"There are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

"The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved, but the community at large."

Video from the scene showed the concerned actor talking to police at the scene of the incident, which happened around 8.45 p.m. on Monday night.

Officers were called to reports of a man and woman fighting inside a service station, South Australia Police said.

When witnesses, including Dev attempted to break up the fight, the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the chest.

A 32-year-old man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in Adelaide.

The British actor, who was born in Harrow, west London and found fame as a teenager on drama 'Skins', now lives in Adelaide with his girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who is Australian.

The actors first met on the set of 'Hotel Mumbai' in 2016.

SOURCE: IANS

British Dev Patel Tilda Cobham Hervey Hotel Mumbai Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 11:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
MUMBAI: John Abraham is one of the most popular and handsome actors in B-town. Apart from his acting skills, he is...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Interesting! Kanha puts forth a condition if Saroj wants him back in the house
MUMBAI:  Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features...
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain: Exciting! Ritesh and Indu go viral!
MUMBAI:Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Anupamaa: Heartwarming! Not Samar but THIS person to become Anupama's support
MUMBAI:Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Abhishek on 'The Great Wedding of Munnes': First time I'm nervous and pumped at the same time
MUMBAI: Abhishek Banerjee is considered one of the most talented actors in the industry. The actor has made his mark...
Upcoming Drama! Cheeni is with Aryan, Imlie rushes to Rathore mansion to get Cheeni back
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
Latest Video