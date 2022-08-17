Disheartening! Fans mourn the demise of reality show ‘Popstars’ fame Darius Campbell

MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Performer Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, has died at the age of 41. The singer's family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Aug 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners' office.

"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances," the family said.

The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

Fans mourn the demise of Campbell Danesh. There will only ever be one Darius Campbell Danesh. “A true gent with a kind soul & mischievous tinkle in his eye. From that eventful first audition on Popstars to him kindly inviting me to see him perform on the West End stage..Thoughts are with his family at this sad time,” wrote one user.

“RIP Darius, another sudden unexplained death,” commented another user while a third user wrote, “RIP Darius Campbell-Danesh. Saw him in @FHTEMusical and he was wonderful. Gone too soon. Thoughts and prayers with your family and friends.”

Born in Glasgow to a Scottish mother and Iranian father, Campbell Danesh appeared on reality show “Popstars” in 2001, making a splash with his intense interpretation of Britney Spears'…Baby One More Time.

Campbell Danesh went on to major roles in musicals, including West End productions of "Chicago" and "Guys and Dolls," and starred as Rhett Butler in a musical stage adaptation of "Gone With the Wind."

Credit: India TV