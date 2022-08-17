Disheartening! Fans mourn the demise of reality show ‘Popstars’ fame Darius Campbell

Performer Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, has died at the age of 41

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 14:47
Disheartening! Fans mourn the demise of reality show ‘Popstars’ fame Darius Campbell

MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Performer Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, has died at the age of 41. The singer's family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Aug 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners' office.

"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances," the family said.

The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Tera Yaar Hoon Main fame Mohit Dagga roped in for &TV's upcoming show Dusri Maa

Fans mourn the demise of Campbell Danesh. There will only ever be one Darius Campbell Danesh. “A true gent with a kind soul & mischievous tinkle in his eye. From that eventful first audition on Popstars to him kindly inviting me to see him perform on the West End stage..Thoughts are with his family at this sad time,” wrote one user.

“RIP Darius, another sudden unexplained death,” commented another user while a third user wrote, “RIP Darius Campbell-Danesh. Saw him in @FHTEMusical and he was wonderful. Gone too soon. Thoughts and prayers with your family and friends.”

Also Read:Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Sriti Jha reveals Who is the Winner of the show?

Born in Glasgow to a Scottish mother and Iranian father, Campbell Danesh appeared on reality show “Popstars” in 2001, making a splash with his intense interpretation of Britney Spears'…Baby One More Time.

Campbell Danesh went on to major roles in musicals, including West End productions of "Chicago" and "Guys and Dolls," and starred as Rhett Butler in a musical stage adaptation of "Gone With the Wind."

 

Credit: India TV

TellyChakkar Darius Campbell Danesh demise Chicago Guys and Dolls Rhett Butler Popstars Gone With The Wind
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 14:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Gungun to give a tight slap to Anubhav after listening to this big accusation of his!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Latest Update! Actress Shefali Shah took to her social media to share that she has been tested positive for Covid 19
MUMBAI : Shefali Shah who is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie, Darlings, which also...
BREAKING! Munawar Faruqui and Poonam Pandey to participate in Colors' Bigg Boss 16?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
WOAH! Makers consider Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu or Kriti Sanon for the sequel of Vidya Balan starrer THIS iconic film
MUMBAI : Vidya Balan starrer The Dirty Picture that was based on the life of South siren Silk Smitha, was one of the...
Weird! Karan Singh Grover gets massively trolled by the netizens and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Soon-to-be father Karan Singh Grover was spotted in the city at a food mall where he had a handful of...
Exclusive! “It is my dream to work with Kangana Ranaut”, says Naagin 6’s Snehal Reddy aka Suhasini
MUMBAI :Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Actress Shefali Shah took to her social media to share that she has been tested positive for Covid 19
Latest Update! Actress Shefali Shah took to her social media to share that she has been tested positive for Covid 19
Latest Video