Disheartening! THIS popular Hollywood singer diagnosed with multiple ailments, details inside

MUMBAI: Halsey is updating fans on their health after saying they were "in and out" of the hospital for most of April. “Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth,” the singer, who is mom to 9-month-old son Ender, said the singer.

Halsey was quoted saying, “I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis, a few times, and I had some other stuff going on.” Halsey, who uses the pronouns "she/them," went on to say that they had Ehlers-Danlos disease, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).”

“I’ve been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease. And I know I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis,” Halsey further explained.

However, this comes after the musician attended the 2022 Grammys mere days after having endometriosis surgery last month. They left the ceremony early, though, since they weren't "feeling super well."

The Mayo Clinic defines Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a set of genetic illnesses that affect your connective tissues – mostly your skin, joints, and blood vessel walls – while Sjogren's syndrome is an immune system condition characterised largely by dry eyes and a dry mouth.

Meanwhile, Halsey assured fans, adding that they’re still in rehearsals for the upcoming Love and Power Tour. The singer-songwriter’s North American Love and Power tour which was announced in January kicks off on May 17 in Florida.

