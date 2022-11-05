Disheartening! THIS popular Hollywood singer diagnosed with multiple ailments, details inside

Popular American singer Halsey being diagnosed with multiple ailments
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 10:16
Disheartening! THIS popular Hollywood singer diagnosed with multiple ailments, details inside

MUMBAI: Halsey is updating fans on their health after saying they were "in and out" of the hospital for most of April. “Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth,” the singer, who is mom to 9-month-old son Ender, said the singer.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan Zindagii Kii fame Alma Hussein to enter Star Plus' Anupamaa

Halsey was quoted saying, “I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis, a few times, and I had some other stuff going on.” Halsey, who uses the pronouns "she/them," went on to say that they had Ehlers-Danlos disease, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).”

“I’ve been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease. And I know I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis,” Halsey further explained.

However, this comes after the musician attended the 2022 Grammys mere days after having endometriosis surgery last month. They left the ceremony early, though, since they weren't "feeling super well."

Also Read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se: Love Wins! Anubhav’s love stops Gungun from going to the US

The Mayo Clinic defines Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a set of genetic illnesses that affect your connective tissues – mostly your skin, joints, and blood vessel walls – while Sjogren's syndrome is an immune system condition characterised largely by dry eyes and a dry mouth.

Meanwhile, Halsey assured fans, adding that they’re still in rehearsals for the upcoming Love and Power Tour. The singer-songwriter’s North American Love and Power tour which was announced in January kicks off on May 17 in Florida. 

Credit: Pinkvilla

Hollywood American Singer Halsey Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Badlands Manic A Star is Born Sing 2 Teens Titans Savage X TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 10:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Helen is all set to return to showbiz with Abhinay Deo directorial, ‘Brown’. While she was last...
Exclusive! Arya actress Sohaila Kapoor to enter Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na is one such show that has been constantly wowing the viewers with its...
Controversial! This internet personality criticized for wearing Maharaja of Patiala's diamond choker to the Met Gala
MUMBAI: Met Gala is one of the most popular fundraising galas. Who's who of showbiz attend this occasion, and the 2022...
BREAKING! Alma Hussain to become Samar's new love interest after Nandini's exit in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Interesting! Is Janhvi Kapoor dating someone? Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor has been rumoured to be in a relationship with social activist Orhan Awatramani....
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan: OH NO! Radha observes that Mohan has changed a lot
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s fiction Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside
Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside
Latest Video