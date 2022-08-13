Disheartening! The Brave actress Anne Heche declared dead a week after her major car accident

MUMBAI: Anne Heche remains on life support and under evaluation for organ donation after a car crash that led to her brain death. Under current California law, death can be determined by the loss of all brain function and in accordance with accepted medical standards.

While Heche is legally dead, she's on life support and "her heart is still beating" so that the nonprofit organization OneLegacy can determine if she can be a donor, spokeswoman Holly Baird said in a statement.

The actor suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury," caused by a lack of oxygen, when her car crashed into a Los Angeles area home Aug. 5 and fire erupted, according to a statement released Thursday that said she wasn't expected to survive.

She's been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn centre.

In the late 1990s she became one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films. In 1997 alone, she played opposite Johnny Depp as his wife in "Donnie Brasco" and Tommy Lee Jones in "Volcano" and was part of the ensemble cast in the original "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

The following year, she starred with Harrison Ford in "Six Days, Seven Nights" and appeared with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in "Return to Paradise."

