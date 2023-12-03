Donnie Yen says his character is equal to John Wick when it comes to killing

Actor and martial artiste Donnie Yen, who makes his debut in the 'John Wick' universe with 'John Wick: Chapter 4', said that his character of Caine, a blind assassin is going to be an equal if not greater than John Wick.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 21:00
Donnie Yen says his character is equal to John Wick when it comes to killing

MUMBAI:Actor and martial artiste Donnie Yen, who makes his debut in the 'John Wick' universe with 'John Wick: Chapter 4', said that his character of Caine, a blind assassin is going to be an equal if not greater than John Wick.

Sharing his views on the character, Donnie Yen said: "I think they wanted to create an equal to John in order for a new character having the same kind of weight in the film especially new franchise introduced a new character you gotta have a certain substance there and same type of person at the same time it's different but they understand each other so there's a connection there there's a draw between these 2 characters."

Donnie's character of Caine is caught between his ties to the villainous High Table and his friendship with Keanu Reeves' eponymous killer. He further mentioned: "I think that's what Chad wanted to create out of Caine so when you watch this movie you see he would just be another character right."

Directed by Chad Stahelski, 'John Wick: Chapter 4' will feature old and new cast members, including Bill Skarsgard as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release 'John Wick: Chapter 4' in theatres on March 24, 2023 in India. The film is a direct sequel to the 2019 film 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' and will be the longest film in the 'John Wick' series.

 

Actor and martial artiste Donnie Yen who makes his debut in the 'John Wick' universe with 'John Wick: Chapter 4' TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Alaya F flies off to undisclosed overseas location for 45-day film shoot
MUMBAI:Bollywood actress Alaya F, who was recently seen in the theatrical film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat', has...
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he would 'run' away if someone tried to slap him
MUMBAI:Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who is set to host the Oscars this year, has joked he will run away if anyone tries to...
Ratna Pathak Shah was on her way to becoming a tragic actress, comedy saved her
MUMBAI:Actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who is enjoying the response to their recently released streaming series 'Happy...
Donnie Yen says his character is equal to John Wick when it comes to killing
MUMBAI:Actor and martial artiste Donnie Yen, who makes his debut in the 'John Wick' universe with 'John Wick: Chapter 4...
Recent Stories
Alaya F flies off to undisclosed overseas location for 45-day film shoot
Alaya F flies off to undisclosed overseas location for 45-day film shoot

Latest Video