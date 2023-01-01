Drake denies knowing woman who claims he kicked her out after sex

Rapper Drake has spoken up after a woman exposed her reported ill-fated fling with the star.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 15:00
Drake denies knowing woman who claims he kicked her out after sex

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake has spoken up after a woman exposed her reported ill-fated fling with the star.

After the TikTok user went viral with a story about how the Toronto native reportedly flew her out to have sex with her only to kick her out afterwards, the rapper has appeared to clap back, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Drake seemingly stepped forward with a flat-out denial to the woman's claims through his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

"Never met. Never spoke. Never flew," he wrote, before adding: "I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given s**t is sad out here."

While Drake didn't give a context to his statement or mentioned a name, his post arrives after his fan, who goes by imbigjas on social media, posted a TikTok video in which she detailed her alleged encounter with him.

The young woman said the 36-year-old slid into her DMs after seeing that she tagged him in a sexy photo on Instagram. "So, he had texted me in vanish mode," she said.

According to the woman, Drake asked for her phone number and dropped the "heart eyes emoji".

"So, he had booked my flight for November 16. Mind y'all, we textin', talkin', all of that, November 13," she claimed.

"He had sent a private (jet) out to get me. But before I got inside his house, they made me sign an NDA. So, I can't really say too much, but I looked at my NDA rules, so I know what I can and can't say."

After entering his house, she said she watched some Netflix movies with Drake and had a conversation with him.

She claimed he kept rubbing her stomach and asking if she wanted kids, which then led to their sexual encounter. He allegedly refused to use protection, which she thought was weird, but she decided to "go with the flow".

Following their supposed sexual intercourse, she said they were "cuddling" and were about to watch another movie, but things went left when she pulled her phone out to record him. He allegedly "slapped" her phone out of her hand. The woman said she got "a little scared" because that slap was "aggressive".

Drake then reportedly had his security team escort her out of his home. Refusing to be called a liar, she claimed that she has posted a video that she recorded while in Drake's house on her Instagram page, but her account is currently set private.

SOURCE: IANS

Rapper Drake TikTok Netflix movies Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini tries to taunt Imlie, ends up getting intimidated by the latter
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj and Kavya bask in their success, Baa calls Vanraj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had split
MUMBAI :Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul' actress Sapna Thakur recalls that her co-star and late actress Tunisha Sharma showed...
In just 14 days, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses $1 billion in ticket sales
MUMBAI: James Cameron's epic movie, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', has sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales in...
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, the powerhouse of energy, is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?

Latest Video