Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries long-time partner Matt Moeller

American hip hop icon Eminem's elder daughter Alaina Marie Scott, has married longtime partner Matt Moeller.
MUMBAI : American hip hop icon Eminem's elder daughter Alaina Marie Scott, has married longtime partner Matt Moeller.

Alaina, 30, recently took to Instagram to officially announce the wedding and shared the pictures. The photos included artistic shots of Scott and Moeller kissing on a rooftop and then again in an elevator, hugging by a vintage car, flashing their wedding rings, sharing their first dance and posing with their wedding party, which included Eminem's other daughter, Hailie, who served as one of the maids of honour, reports Page Six.

Eminem, otherwise known as Marshall Mathers, adopted Alaina in the early 2000s before her mother, Dawn Scott, died of suspected drug overdose in 2016. Dawn was the sister of Eminem's ex-wife Kim. Eminem and Kim also share a daughter, 27-year-old Hailie Jade. Eminem is also the adoptive father of 21-year-old Stevie Laine Mathers.

The marriage took place on June 9 in Detroit, Michigan. Alaina wrote in the caption: "June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours."

In his 2004 hit 'Mockingbird', Eminem alludes to Alaina and expresses his heartfelt love and commitment to his daughters. In even more joyful news for the rapper, his second daughter Hailie Jade accepted her long-time boyfriend Evan McClintock's marriage proposal in February.

 

SOURCE-IANS

 

