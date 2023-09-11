Exclusive! From Sunflower S-2 to Kadak Singh; Here are all the new releases coming to Zee 5! Read to Find Out!

The actor, 54 was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has now revealed the reason behind Matthew's untimely demise.
Matthew Perry

MUMBAI :  Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete shock when actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 29th October. The actor, 54 was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has now revealed the reason behind Matthew's untimely demise.

Matthew Perry’s death continues to be a mystery. The actor’s death certificate now has ‘deferred’ as his reason of death. His career is listed as “38 years in the Entertainment industry” 

Matthew’s family said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Warner Bros’, the producer of the show Friends released a statement that read, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Credit-HindustanTimes

About Author

Latest Video