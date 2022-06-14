Explosive! THIS Hollywood actor booked for sexually offenses against 3 men in Britain, deets inside

MUMBAI: Actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with sexual offenses against three men in Britain and is expected to appear in a court in London this week, British police said Monday.

Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Spacey is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Also Read: Congratulations! Television actor Ankit Gera and his wife Rashi Puri welcomes baby boy

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorized charges against Spacey last month.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a man, now in his 40s, in London in March 2005 causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent on a man, now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London. The fourth charge of sexual assault is on another man, who is also now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

Also Read: Revealed! Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Kundali Bhagya for THIS reason? Deets inside

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty."

But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

Credit: Etimes